Actor Priyanka Sarkar admitted to hosp after biker hits her at web series shoot

Kolkata: Actress Priyanka Sarkar, who sustained injuries in her leg after a bike hit her during a webseries shoot with co-star Arjun Chakraborty on Friday night, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.



The incident took place during the shooting near Eco Park, Newtown area. At 11. 30 pm, a biker broke the cordon and entered the particular shooting spot.

The bike hit Priyanka and Arjun. They were immediately rushed to a private hospital off EM Bypass.

Arjun was discharged after primary medical treatment. Priyanka, who sustained injuries in her legs and waist, was shifted to another hospital. The actress is under medical observation. According to sources, the X-ray report of the leg suggested a fracture and doctors decided to go for immediate surgery.

She is undergoing an open reduction internal fixation (ORIF) surgery for her leg injury.

According to police sources, the biker was in an inebriated state. He was riding at high speed. He lost control of the bike and entered the spot where the team was shooting. He escaped immediately after the accident and cops are in search of the biker. Meanwhile, wishes for Priyanka's speedy recovery have been pouring in from her co-stars, industry colleagues to fans.