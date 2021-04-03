Actor MPs hold roadshows for TMC nominees

Kolkata: Tollywood actors and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs including Dev, Nusrat and Mimi Chakraborty held roadshows at different places in the state on Friday to campaign for the party's candidates.



Actor Dev, who is also TMC MP from Ghatal, attended road shows at different places in South 24-Parganas including Raidighi and Bishnupur. While Mimi Chakraborty, TMC MP from Jadavpur, attended a roadshow at Uluberia (North) in support of the party's candidate Dr Nirmal Majhi. Again, Nusrat Jahan, TMC MP from Basirhat, was busy campaigning for the party's candidate Ratna De Nag at Pandua in Hooghly.

Dev urged people to ensure the victory of all Trinamool Congress candidates in South 24-Parganas as well as in the entire state by a huge margin. Thousands of people were found standing along the road through which the procession passed with the star campaigners spearheading the same.

The election in the third and fourth phase in Howrah, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar will be held on April 6 and 10. The places, where the MPs campaigned on Friday, would also go to polls during the third and fourth phases.