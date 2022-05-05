Actor Madhabi Mukherjee discharged from hospital

KOLKATA: Veteran actress Madhabi Mukherjee has been discharged from hospital on Wednesday, on the sixth day of admission. She got admitted to the private hospital on April 29 with weakness, history of persistent anemia and uncontrolled diabetes.

She will require a gallbladder surgery as a gall stone was detected during her treatment at the hospital, said the press statement issued by the hospital. Her health has much improved. According to a senior official of the hospital, a series of tests were performed on the 80-year-old legendary actor to find out the cause of chronic ailments. Her health condition improved fast and she remained hemodynamically stable all along during the course of the treatment. "She went home in reasonably good health and spirits with most of her health concerns addressed. She will require gallbladder surgery," reads the press statement. A team of doctors had been constituted and it used to keep a close watch on her health status. Mukherjee had acted in several critically acclaimed Bengali films, including 'Charulata'. She had won the National Film Award for 'best actress' for 'Diba Ratrir Kabya'.