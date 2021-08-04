Actor Anindya Pulak Banerjee may quit BJP

KOLKATA: After Tollywood actor Anindya Pulak Banerjee dropped a hint that he might quit the BJP, ripples had been created within the party's state unit. Banerjee said he had joined the BJP to put an end to some "gross irregularities" in Tollygunge.



"Now, I find that BJP is not able to address those problems," he said. Banerjee, who joined the BJP three years ago, said he was against "any kind of language terror." The actor-turned-politician criticised the state BJP president Dilip Ghosh for the latter's remarks that "the technicians in Tollygunge would be roughed up." Banerjee maintained that such remarks did not go down well in Tollywood before the Assembly election. "The party had to pay a price for such an irresponsible statement," he remarked. It may be mentioned that BJP MP Babul Supriyo had announced some days ago that he would not take part in political functions of the party any more.

People had queued in front of BJP offices before the Assembly elections with the hope that the party would come to power in Bengal. After the party was devastated in the Assembly election, many—who had joined the party ahead of polls—left it and many more were waiting for the clearance from TMC. Asked whether he would join TMC, Banerjee replied that he had not yet taken any decision in this regard.