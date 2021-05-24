Activities related to agriculture & allied sectors allowed amid Covid curbs

kolkata: The Bengal government has ensured that agriculture and its allied sectors should continue unhindered at a time when a set of restrictions have been imposed in the state to curb the rise in Covid cases.



All activities relating to agriculture, horticulture and floriculture including transportation and storage have been allowed.

At the same time, there are also no restrictions on sale of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and agri-machineries or equipment.

Rural development works including emergency flood control and pre-monsoon essential works have also been allowed.

However, in all cases maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols is mandatory.

Different business houses had also approached the state government urging to allow the agriculture activities amid the restrictions.

The relaxations would help farmers to harvest crops at the earliest when the cyclonic storm Yaas is threatening to hit the Bengal-Odisha coast on May 26. A low pressure area formed over east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 25.

The state government had also given relaxations in carrying out the agriculture activities during the first wave of Covid pandemic in 2020 on consideration that Covid norms will be strictly followed.

It has also helped in ensuring supply of the adequate quantity of food grains, when the state government is providing free-of-cost ration to 10 crore people in the state.