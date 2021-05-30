Active Covid cases in city ebbing, testing increased: Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: With the second wave showing signs of ebbing Chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim on Saturday claimed that the spike in active Covid cases in the city has been controlled and its testing has also increased.

"Kolkata Municipal Corporation has worked very well and has been able to put a leash on the rising graph of Covid positive cases. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lauded KMC's efforts in controlling Covid in a recent review meeting. Even a few days ago there was a scurry for beds in safe homes and oxygen parlours. But now there is availability of beds.We are trying our best to vaccinate more people and the state government is procuring vaccine on its own amidst a dearth in supply of the same from the centre," Hakim said speaking to reporters after the Talk To KMC programme.

He maintained that on an average 12,000 testing is taking place in Kolkata daily and in some days it has even touched the 15,000-mark.

"The far sightedness of the Chief Minister and the curbs imposed is yielding results," he added.

The total number of Covid positive cases in Kolkata that had gone up to over 3,900 on May 16, the day when strong containment measures was imposed have now come down to below 1,900.

A caller from Kharagpur informed the Chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation about his inability to vaccinate his domestic help with no proper guidelines about inoculation of this category. Hakim assured him of taking up the matter with the Health department and for that particular case arrange vaccination through the local municipality.

There were a few phone calls regarding inability to book slots through WhatsApp for availing the first Covishield dose for those above 45 years of age.

A senior Kolkata Municipal Corporation official said that presently slots have been booked and will open again on Sunday afternoon.