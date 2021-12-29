Active Covid cases in Bengal stands at 7,457; about 721 discharged in a day

Kolkata: The number of single-day Covid infections jumped to 752 on Tuesday from what stood at 439 on Monday. State had seen around 544 new cases on Sunday.



Around 382 fresh Covid cases were detected in Kolkata on Tuesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 102 new cases.

A total 3,34,183 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,26,212 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,36,135 infected cases till Tuesday out of which 3,29,880 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 38 new cases on Tuesday, Hooghly 41, Howrah 58, Darjeeling 18, Nadia 12.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,31,817 on Tuesday out of which 16,04,627 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Tuesday dropped to 2.35 percent from 2.52 percent on Monday.

The active Covid cases in Bengal also went up by 24 on Tuesday.

The number of active Covid cases stood at 7,457 on Tuesday.

Around seven people died of Covid in the state on Tuesday taking the total death toll to 19,733. Ten deaths were reported on Monday. Around 5 fatalities were reported on Sunday.

Around 32,016 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 2,12,73,786 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 40:60 on Tuesday.

Around 2 people died of Covid in Kolkata and also in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday while Hooghly, South 24-Pargamas and Howrah each have registered 1 death.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,11,358 people so far out of which 1,190 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 277 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,66,053 on Tuesday.

As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Tuesday.

Incidentally, five Omicron positive patients have been undergoing treatment at different private hospitals while the medical intern has been under medication at Beliaghata ID Hospital.