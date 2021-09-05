Active Covid cases dip by 15, positivity rate stands at 1.59%

Kolkata: The number of active Covid cases in the state reduced by 15 on Saturday with the fatality rate being kept under 1.19 per cent for over four weeks. The total number of active Covid cases so far stands at 8,679 on Saturday. The recovery rate stands at 98.25 per cent on Saturday.



The number of fresh Covid infected cases stood at 700 on Saturday. The total number of infected people has reached 15,51,364 so far. Out of this, around 15,24,194 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Bengal has seen 8 Covid deaths on Saturday lower than Friday's figure of 11. Around 18,491 people have so far died of Covid in the state. As many as 707 people were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.19. The positivity rate stood at 1.59 percentage on Saturday.

Around 115 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 129. Darjeeling has seen 32 new cases, South 24-Parganas 44 and Hooghly 50 and Howrah 42. Bengal has so far carried out 1,71,67,056 Covid sample tests out of which around 44,131 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have seen 1 death each on Saturday. South 24-Parganas has seen 2 deaths, Howrah and Nadia each have registered 1 while East Midnapore has seen 2 deaths on Saturday.

Health department has so far addressed 21,48,883 general queries so far out of which 2,432 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,70,984 people so far out of which 1,251 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 503 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,24,184 till Saturday.

Around 203 Covid hospitals have been functional across the state and the total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Saturday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.

Around 200 safe homes are currently functional across the state. As many as 142 testing labs have been functioning in the state and the RT PCR and antigen test ratio stands at 50:50 on Saturday.