Active cases stand at 7,433; at least 6 deaths recorded in a day

kolkata: The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline for the last couple of days with the tally standing at 7,433 on Thursday. Active Covid cases were recorded at 7,442 on Wednesday while on Tuesday the number remained at 7,451 and 7,474 on Monday.



Single day Covid infected cases have dropped to 516 on Thursday from what stood at 534 on Wednesday. Around 440 new cases were found on Tuesday. State has seen a drop in daily fatalities on Thursday as 6 deaths were reported on Thursday from 8 on Wednesday. On Tuesday the figure stood at 12 and 7 on Monday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,28,980 on Thursday out of which 16,01,845 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Thursday dropped to 1.42 percent from 1.47 percent on Wednesday. Around 36,231 samples were tested across the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 2,11,32,444 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 51:49 on Thursday.

As many as 19,702 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Thursday. Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Thursday, North 24 Parganas 1, South 24 Parganas 1, Hooghly 1 and Darjeeling 1.

The number of single-day infections in Kolkata stood at 178 on Thursday. Around 88 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Thursday. A total 3,32,964 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,25,293 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,35,696 infected cases till Thursday out of which 3,29,402 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 36 new cases on Thursday, Hooghly 40, Howrah 32, Darjeeling 18, Nadia 30.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,05,351 people so far out of which 1,191 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 284 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,64,649 on Thursday. As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Thursday.