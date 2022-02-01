Active cases show steady decline for 2 weeks on the trot

Kolkata: Bengal on Monday witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid infection as the number of cases dropped to 1,910 from what stood at 3,427 on Sunday. The number of daily fatalities is still a concern for the health department.



The number of fatalities rose up proportionately to the number of daily cases. In December daily fatalities used to remain below 10. The figure started rising up to the level of 30-37 in the past one month. As the daily infected cases hit around 20,000, the death figure remained around 35. The number of cases dropped below 2,000 but the fatalities still remain on the higher side.

The total number of infected cases reached 19,95,516 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,49,188 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Monday dropped to 5.49 percent from what stood at 6.00 percent on Sunday. The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 3.58 percent on Monday from 3.62 percent on Sunday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.03 percent on Monday.

State registered the discharge rate at 97.68 percent on Monday. Around 34,817 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,32,18,059 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 47:53 on Monday.

Kolkata on Monday registered 179 new cases from what stood at 521 on Sunday. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,44,369 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,33,728 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. Kolkata registered 5 Covid deaths on Monday and the total number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,524.

North 24-Parganas on Sunday saw 233 new cases taking the total number of infected cases so far in the district to 3,99,989. Out of this, around 3,90,869 have already been released.

North 24-Parganas has seen 13 Covid deaths on Monday while South 24 Parganas saw 2 deaths.