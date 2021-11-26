Active cases drop to 7,867; about 774 discharged in a day

kolkata: Bengal has seen a slight drop in Covid infection on Thursday with 758 new cases being reported while on Wednesday the daily infection stood at 803. The figure remained at 615 on Monday.



Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,867 on Thursday from 7,894 on Wednesday.

The figure stood at 7,914 on Tuesday. As many as 774 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.31 percent. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State went up to 2.51 percent from 2.50 percent on Wednesday. The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,12,741 on Thursday out of which 15,85,444 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. State has administered 5,09,397 doses on Thursday taking the total doses applied in Bengal so far to 9,00,41,292.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal registered at 2.05 percent on Thursday. Around 37,031 samples were tested across the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 2,01,47,647 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 49:51 on Thursday. Single day Covid fatalities dropped to 11 on Thursday from 12 on Wednesday. The figure remained at 7 on Sunday and 12 on Saturday.

As many as 19,430 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Thursday. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas have seen 2 Covid deaths each on Thursday while Hooghly, East Burdwan and West Burdwan have seen 1 death each. Nadia has seen 2 deaths on Thursday.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata has gone down to 215 on Thursday from 247 on Wednesday. Around 141 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Thursday. A total 3,27,979 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,20,552 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,32,764 infected cases till date out of which 3,26,455 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 64 new cases on Thursday, Hooghly 65, Howrah 58, Darjeeling 28, Nadia 27.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,71,499 people so far out of which 1,219 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 321 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,56,665 till Thursday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.