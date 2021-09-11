Active cases drop by 27; about 753 cases reported in a day

kolkata: The number of active Covid cases dropped by 27 on Friday and the total number of active cases so far stand at 8,219 till Friday.



As many as 766 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered while the fresh infections on Friday remained at 753.

The Covid recovery rate on Friday remained at 98.28 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,55,405 so far.

Out of this, around 15,28,633 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Bengal has seen 14 deaths on Friday. The number of fatality slightly jumped as 8 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. Around 18,553 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.24 on Friday. The positivity rate stood at 1.85 per cent on Friday.

Around 129 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 127. Darjeeling has seen 41 new cases, South 24-Parganas 54 and Hooghly 57 and Howrah 52. Bengal has so far carried out 1,73,93,849 Covid sample tests out of which around 40,634 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has seen 5 Covid deaths on Friday. North 24 Parganas has seen 3 deaths, Hooghly 2, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Alipurduar and Coochbehar 1 each.

Health department has so far addressed 21,63,454 general queries so far out of which 2,461 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,78,498 people so far out of which 1,269 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 529 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,27,235 till Friday.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Friday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.

There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 6,904 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,069. Around 246 patients are still in safe homes. Around 200 safe homes are currently functional across the state.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases so far stand at 102 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 204. The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 23 while 50 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.