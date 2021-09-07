Active cases drop by 172; about 13 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: The number of active Covid cases in the state on Monday dropped by 172 while the fresh Covid cases also dropped to 505 from 707 on Sunday. Active Covid cases stood at 8,480 on Monday.



The Covid recovery rate on Sunday remained at 98.26 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent for over four weeks. The total number of infected people has reached 15,52,576 so far. Out of this, around 15,25,581 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. As many as 664 patients were released from hospitals on Monday.

Bengal has seen 13 Covid deaths on Monday which is higher than Sunday's figure of 11.

Around 18,515 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.43 on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 1.92 percent on Monday.

Around 85 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 107. Darjeeling has seen 28 new cases, South 24-Parganas 34 and Hooghly 36 and Howrah 19. Bengal has so far carried out 1,72,36,527 Covid sample tests out of which around 26,338 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen no Covid death on Monday. North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas have seen 2 and 1 death respectively on Monday. Hooghly has seen 2 detahs while Howrah, East Burdwan, East Midnapore and Jalpaiguri each have seen 1 death. Nadia has seen 4 deaths.

Health department has so far addressed 21,53,742 general queries so far out of which 2,417 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,73,482 people so far out of which 1,247 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 500 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,25,189 till Monday.The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Monday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 7,152 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,097. Around 231 patients are still in safe homes. Around 200 safe homes are currently functional across the state. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 102.