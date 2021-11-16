Action will be taken against agitating docs: HC

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday said action would be taken against students agitating at RG Kar Medical College and Hospitals, violating court order. The next hearing is on Tuesday.



Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava, during the hearing, pointed out that the way the movement was going on to demand the removal of the principal was not acceptable. The agitators would have to take responsibility if any service was disrupted.

Advocate General S N Mookherjee submitted that hospital services were being disrupted due to protests. Miking was being done by protestors and abusive remarks were also being passed against the principal.

The protest began with core demand for student council election and hostel related issues. Later, it escalated to the demand for the principal's resignation.

The protest began on October 9 after months of dispute between the interns and the hospital's principal Sandeep Ghosh over a range of issues. A group of student representatives had gone to the principal's home, seeking to talk to him about their demands. A video on social media purportedly shows Ghosh threatening the doctors, following which the relay hunger strike was announced.