Action against those who misused funds: Abhishek

Kolkata: Alleging that funds allotted for building embankments and roads were 'misused' in East Midnapore, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said his party's leadership would urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to conduct a probe into the shoddy works and take action against those involved in the alleged misappropriation of 'public money.'



Abhishek launched a veiled attack on Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari— who had held the Transport, Irrigation and Waterways portfolio in Mamata Banerjee's previous Cabinet—and his father Sisir Adhikari, during his visit to Ramnagar, Tajpur, Mandarmani and Contai, which got devastated due to super cyclone Yaas, on Thursday.

The leader was accompanied by Akhil Giri, state Fisheries Minister and MLA from Ramnagar and other Trinamool leaders of the district. He had visited some areas of South and North 24-Parganas on Wednesday.

"Money was misused... not utilised properly. This resulted in shoddy work. Those in charge of such work have minimal concern for the people. Did they leave the party anticipating their shoddy work will come to light one day?" the TMC MP, who represents the Diamond Harbour seat, said.

Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, Abhishek said: "Mamata Banerjee had appointed him as the Chairman of DSDA (Digha Shankarpur Development Authority) as he is the son of the soil. It is most unfortunate that to satisfy his self interest he betrayed people and did not oversee construction of the embankments. He will not be spared and stern action will be against those involved in the matter."

Slamming the BJP MLA for describing him as a 'minor whose statements don't matter', Abhishek retorted: "This minor has come to visit the cyclone-damaged areas of Purba Midnapore, where shoddy work by the DSDA aggravated the situation."

Reacting sharply to the statement made by Adhikari that he did not sign a single file, Abhishek said: "If he had not signed a single file, then he should have resigned immediately."

Abhishek, who also distributed relief materials at temporary camps in Kanthi and asked villagers in Tajpur to submit details of the damage caused to their households, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already announced a package worth Rs 1000 crore.