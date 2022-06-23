Action against bread manufacturers found fleecing customers: Min

KOLKATA: The Directorate of Legal Meteorology under the state Consumer Affairs department will conduct raids in manufacturing units and shops selling bread to check whether customers are getting the right weight or



paying the MRP price and getting cheated.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Idris Ali who has been associated with the bakery association in the state for several years expressed concern over a section of manufacturing companies putting less quantity of bread in packets thereby cheating customers and a section of shopkeepers taking Rs 1 or 2 more than MRP during the question answer session in presence of the Minister in-charge of Consumer Affairs department Manas Ranjan Bhunia.

Bread is a preferred breakfast among the people across the state and are available in packets marked as 400 gm, 200 gm and 100 gm.

However, Ali alleged that particularly in the case of 400 gm bread, lesser weight is being offered for fleecing customers.

"Our legal Meteorology team will visit manufacturing units as well as markets from tomorrow (Thursday) onwards and will submit a report to my department about whether there are any irregularities with bread as raised by MLA Ali. Accordingly, action will be taken," Bhunia said.

According to the sources, there are about 5000 odd bread manufacturing units across the state