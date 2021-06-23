Action against Alapan opens episode of provocative chapter in federal conflicts: Trinamool

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led central government accusing it of trying to disturb the functioning of the state government by initiating disciplinary proceedings against former Chief Secretary of Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who has since his retirement been appointed as chief advisor to the Chief Minister.



"It is the prime minister who sits at the helm of the DoPT, and there's no point in guessing that this is nothing but personal rage, which is desperately finding a venting point to roar," senior TMC MP and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said. The comments by the TMC came a day after the Centre initiated "major penalty proceedings" against Bandyopadhyay.

He said the letter had been given to Bandyopadhyay who had lost his mother a week ago and his younger brother a month ago. "Such a heartless act of BJP is unheard of. The letter has been given to a person who lost his mother a week ago and younger brother a month ago," he said.

The TMC also claimed that petulance has become part of state policy of the Narendra Modi government and the action against Bandyopadhyay, amounted to opening of a provocative chapter in federal conflicts. He said Bandyopadhyay was given only three days time to reply to the letter of the home ministry. He had been asked to join the office in Delhi on the day of his retirement and no post was mentioned. "How can you ask a senior official holding the post of chief secretary to go to Delhi without mentioning any post and that too on the day of his retirement. Any IAS officer cannot be transferred like that. The Centre has to take permission of the state government which was not followed in this case," he said.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP said a retired IAS officer could not be made to face any disciplinary action unless and until there had been any financial mishandling during his time. But nothing of the sort had happened. "DoPT has been taking a vindictive step to disturb government functioning in West Bengal," he remarked.