Action against 8 trawlers for flouting fishing ban

KOLKATA: South 24-Parganas district administration will take action against 8 trawlers which flouted norms regarding the ban imposed by the State Fisheries department for two months from April 15.



The district administrations have show-caused the owners of 8 trawlers which ventured into the deep sea during the ban period.

These trawlers also entered Bangladesh water territory. All these trawler owners have been asked to reply within June 24 as to why they had flouted the ban imposed by the government.

The State Fisheries department has been strictly enforcing a ban on fishing in the deep sea so that breeding of hilsa fish is not affected.

Marine fish catch from the North Bay of Bengal region has been sharply declining with the state facing scanty hilsa catch as the unscientific fishing destroys natural habitat.

Experts feel that people in the state may see a further dip in marine fish production in the next few years.

State government has been taking up various means to ensure that various fish production does not get hampered in the state. The application of destructive fishing gears that too in excess of sustainable limits is majorly contributing towards a persistent decline of marine fish catch, experts said. The Bengal government implemented a ban on marine fishing for two months from April 15 to June 14 to control fishing in the deep sea.