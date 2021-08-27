Act tough to ensure safety of women: Mamata tells cops

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the police to take immediate and strict steps in case there is any complaint of women atrocities irrespective of political affiliation of the accused person.



"Immediate steps need to be taken if there is any sort of atrocities on women from scheduled tribes, scheduled caste and tribal mothers and sisters. Measures have to be taken to avert incidents of women atrocities. We have to be alert as there are sections of people all around who can cause harm any time," Banerjee said while heading a meeting of the Scheduled Caste Advisory Council.

She also directed Director General of Police Virendra to conduct an inquiry in case there is any incident of atrocity on women and to take "strong action" if the probe reveals it to be true. "There is nothing to safeguard anyone," Banerjee said.

Soon after the direction given by the Chief Minister, superintendents of police and commissioners have been directed to take necessary steps in this connection.

It needs to be mentioned that Kolkata had come up as the best state in terms of security of women.

The Chief Minister had repeatedly condemned the incidents like Hathras and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a thorough probe in this connection.

The Chief Minister had also directed MLAs to work impartially to help people get benefits of state-run schemes without giving any importance to their political affiliation.