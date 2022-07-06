Acid Fly: Over 100 students of North Bengal Univ infected
Darjeeling: On the heels of Sikkim, Darjeeling district too is in the grip of panic owing to widespread infections caused by Nairobi flies also known as acid flies. A large number of students, mainly hostellers of the North Bengal University (NBU) in Siliguri, have been infected by this species of rove beetle.
More than 100 students and researchers of North Bengal University have been reported to have fallen sick from Acid fly infection. Since the past two weeks number of infections is steadily on the rise. Many have left the hostels and gone home.
"We had never witnessed anything like this before. Most of the students are infected. With examinations round the corner we are very worried," stated Sourav Roy, a student.
Professor Subash Chandra Roy, Dean, Faculty of Science, NBU stated that the authorities are keeping a close tab on the situation. Prior to this a large number of students (crossing the 100-mark) of the Sikkim Manipal Institute to Technology (SMIT), in Majitar, East Sikkim were infected from Acid flies.
"Some instances of sightings of this insect have been reported in our district. We are spreading awareness on this issue," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.
