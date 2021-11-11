'Achhe din' doesn't mean skyrocketing prices: Mamata

Kolkata: Stating that she works only to ensure common people live in "plenty", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, while addressing a programme on Chhath Puja at Dahi Ghat, hit out at the Centre maintaining that "achhe din" does not mean skyrocketing prices of essential goods that are at present the major cause of concern for the entire nation.



She also attended an event organised by Hastings Netaji Sporting Club. Senior Trinamool Congress leaders and ministers, including Subrata Bakshi, Firhad Hakim and Shantanu Sen were also present. Banerjee has been attending Chhath Puja celebrations at Dahi Ghat every year since she became the MP from Jadavpur in 1984. "I want to see people leading a happy life. It is important to ensure their happiness and see that they live in 'plenty'. If one wants to do good for the masses, then they (the Centre) should not take steps that led to skyrocketing prices of essential goods in the name of 'achhe din'. Note ban shouldn't have happened if goal was to see people (of the country) leading a happy and peaceful life," said the Chief Minister.

Banerjee further added that her government has introduced the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, Students' Credit Card and ensures free-of-cost health and ration for the people of Bengal so that they can lead a happy and comfortable life.

The Chief Minister had been accusing the Centre of abnormal hikes in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas for the past few days. She had also held the same responsible for skyrocketing prices of essential goods and vegetables.

Extending her greetings on Chhath, Banerjee said festivals of all religions are given equal importance in Bengal. "We give two days holiday for Chhath Puja. I also observe fast on Chhath. Around 138 ghats in Kolkata have been renovated and arrangements have been made for proper illumination," Banerjee said.