Accused arrested in Domjur child murder

Kolkata: Police have arrested the accused of child murder case at Domjur in Howrah from Burdwan on Tuesday. He was produced at the Howrah District Court and has been remanded to police custody for five days.



On Monday afternoon, the five-year-old child was found murdered inside his home. Later the child's father Md Istikar who owns a bangle factory at Bankra in Domjur alleged that one of his former employees identified as Md Selim has killed his son for Rs 2,000.

He informed police that two months ago, Selim left the job and claimed his dues worth Rs 6,000, of which Istikar paid him Rs 4,000. At around 4:30 pm, Istikar's wife went outside their flat and while returning saw Selim getting out of the building. She rushed to her flat and found her five-year-old child lying in a pool of blood. She soon rushed to a local hospital, where the child was declared brought dead.

Sources informed, while probing the case, police started tracking Selim's mobile number but found it switched off. Later at night, police found that he was at Howrah railway station. Assuming that he is trying to flee to his home at Samastipur in Burdwan, Howrah City Police informed all the Government Railway Police (GRP) stations till Burdwan while a team searched the entire Howrah railway station.

Suspecting that he may avail a train from Burdwan, another team on the wee hours of Tuesday went to Burdwan railway station where Selim was found lying on a bench.

He was nabbed and brought to Domjur in the morning. During preliminary investigation, he confessed to the

crime.