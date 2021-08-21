ACB arrests police officer for taking bribe

Kolkata: A police officer was arrested by the Anti Corruption Branch on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe for passport verification. According to sources, Durgadas Mukherjee was posted at the Special Branch of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate. It is alleged that he had taken a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a man for his passport verification. Though this was a regular affair, no complaints had been lodged against Mukherjee earlier. The man informed the ACB this time. Officers contacted Mukherjee for passport verification purposes and were asked to meet him at a lodge in Asansol. An officer, posing as an applicant, handed him over Rs 2,000 that Mukherjee accepted. He was arrested him and is being currently interrogated.