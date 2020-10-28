Academy to hold multiple programmes to promulgate Hindi language in state

KOLKATA: In order to promulgate Hindi language in the state, West Bengal Hindi Academy will stage one-act play, organise poetry sessions, conferences on multiple topics at various places in Bengal next week.



Sources in Trinamool Congress said that the main aim is to popularise Hindi language in Bengal so that Hindi speaking community staying in Bengal can participate in such events and they can also feel that they are not been neglected.

Dinesh Trivedi, TMC MP and chairman of the West Bengal Hindi Academy said: "The Hindi speaking intellectuals have discussed why Bengal does not organise Hindi poetry sessions, or one-act plays as Bengal has been gifted with eminent cultural personalities and a huge talent pool. That is why we thought that there is a need to promote the language in Bengal, so that the Hindi speaking community feels that they are part of Bengal."

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has provided a grant

Rs 5 crore for the revamp of West Bengal Hindi Academy and the announcement was made on Hindi Diwas this

year celebrated on September 14.

Vivek Gupta former Rajya Sabha MP and president of the Hindi cell said: "In Bengal 14-15 per cent of the total population constitute the Hindi speaking community and after speaking with them we feel there is a need to encourage them and thus the party has decided to create a platform so that they can also exchange their views and ideals. After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party realised that a section of the Hindi speaking community might have felt disillusioned or not heard and thus such initiatives had been taken."