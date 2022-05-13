Abusive remarks about CM: Plaint filed against Youtuber

KOLKATA: A complaint has been lodged against the Youtuber Roddur Roy for allegedly making abusive and defamatory comments about the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



On Thursday, a Trinamool Congress worker Aritro Saha lodged a complaint at the Patuli police station against Roy. Saha alleged that during a live session on a social media platform, Roy was seen making abusive comments about Banerjee.

Roy allegedly also made abusive and defamatory comments about Trinamool Congress along with other ministers and leaders as well.

Sources informed that police have registered a case against Roy and may summon him for interrogation soon. Apart from Saha, another Trinamool Congress worker lodged a complaint at Lalbazar as well against Roy. Around two years ago Roy was criticised for making a parody of Rabindrasangeet using vulgar words.