'Absorbed Ukraine-returnee pupils, jobs given to workers'

kolkata: Accusing the BJP-led Centre of being 'indifferent' to the students who had returned to Bengal from Ukraine, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, said the state government had devised a plan to absorb 422 students who had gone to the war-hit country for pursuing higher education.



Out of the 422 students, 412 were studying medical courses (409 were pursuing MBBS and 3 dental), six engineering and one veterinary and three were working as labourers.

"We interacted with the students on March 16 and sought the Medical Council's permission for enrolling them in our colleges. But we have received no response. The Centre can be irresponsible but we aren't. So, we have devised a plan for ensuring the careers of these students," Banerjee said at a press conference in Nabanna.

All the six engineering students have already been offered seats in private engineering colleges under the JIS group. "Two students have already joined and others are in the process of joining," said Banerjee.

During her interaction with the Ukraine returnee students, the Chief Minister had assured that the engineering students would be enrolled in private colleges of the state and sought the Centre's permission for enrolling MBBS students in medical colleges of the state.

Of the total 412 medical students, 23 who are in the sixth year (final year) will undergo internship at Government Medical Colleges as per norms.

"43 and 92 students who were in fifth and fourth year respectively will be allowed to undergo 'Observing seat' at different medical colleges in a distributed manner, namely 15-20 students per college," Banerjee added.

The 93 and 79 students who were in third and second year respectively will be allowed to attend 'practical classes' at different government medical Colleges in a distributed manner, namely 15-20 students per college. As many as 78 students were in the first year and second semester. Among them, 69 students who qualified NEET in 2021 have been allowed to appear for counseling at the private medical colleges against the management quota seats for fresh admission. "We have requested the colleges to offer concessions in fees for these students," Banerjee said.

The solitary dental (or MDS) student, who has completed his studies will be allowed to do his internship at the Government Dental College, Kolkata and the remaining two students, who are in second year will be allowed to do 'Observership and practical classes' at the Government Dental Colleges.

The veterinary student has been provided admission at the West Bengal University of Animal & Fishery Sciences from the ensuing session.

This apart, the state government has also arranged employment for three labourers who returned from Ukraine.