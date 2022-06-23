Absconding rape accused held from bus stop near Parama Island

KOLKATA: Police on Wednesday nabbed an accused of rape while he was trying flee by boarding a bus from near Parama Island crossing.



On Wednesday morning, cops of Tiljala traffic guard were tipped off about an accused in a rape case registered at the Bhangore police station. hE was trying to flee through the Parama Island crossing.

The accused Rafikul Molla alias Bhutan was absconding since the case was registered on May 29. Acting on the tip off, Sauvik Chakraborty, OC of Tiljala traffic guard along with a few other cops started keeping a strict vigil in and around the Parama Island and Science City bus stoppage.

Based on the description given by the source, cops suspected a man standing at the bus stoppage and intercepted him.

When he was asked about his identity, Molla tried to mislead police by saying a false name. Molla claimed that he lives in Kasba.

When police asked about his full address, the suspect started sweating.

Meanwhile Chakraborty clicked a picture and sent it to Bhangore police station for identification. Within a few moments cops of Bhangore police station got in touch with Chakraborty and confirmed that they had caught the right man. Molla was detained at the Pragati Maidan police station and later he was handed over to the cops of Bhangore police station after observing legal formalities.