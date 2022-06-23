Absconding rape accused held from bus stop near Parama Island
KOLKATA: Police on Wednesday nabbed an accused of rape while he was trying flee by boarding a bus from near Parama Island crossing.
On Wednesday morning, cops of Tiljala traffic guard were tipped off about an accused in a rape case registered at the Bhangore police station. hE was trying to flee through the Parama Island crossing.
The accused Rafikul Molla alias Bhutan was absconding since the case was registered on May 29. Acting on the tip off, Sauvik Chakraborty, OC of Tiljala traffic guard along with a few other cops started keeping a strict vigil in and around the Parama Island and Science City bus stoppage.
Based on the description given by the source, cops suspected a man standing at the bus stoppage and intercepted him.
When he was asked about his identity, Molla tried to mislead police by saying a false name. Molla claimed that he lives in Kasba.
When police asked about his full address, the suspect started sweating.
Meanwhile Chakraborty clicked a picture and sent it to Bhangore police station for identification. Within a few moments cops of Bhangore police station got in touch with Chakraborty and confirmed that they had caught the right man. Molla was detained at the Pragati Maidan police station and later he was handed over to the cops of Bhangore police station after observing legal formalities.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
After offering to resign, Uddhav moves out of official residence22 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades22 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
12 more die; Brahmaputra, and Barak continue to rise22 Jun 2022 7:26 PM GMT
CUET-UG will be conducted from July 15 to August 1022 Jun 2022 7:25 PM GMT
CBI books DHFL in 'biggest' banking fraud of Rs 34,615 crore; 17 banks ...22 Jun 2022 7:21 PM GMT