About Rs 125 cr allotted for repair of roads in Bidhannagar
KOLKATA: Biddhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will work on a war footing to repair the damaged roads to give relief to the residents of Salt Lake. Not only Salt Lake, several roads in Rajarhat part will also be repaired.
According to sources, the roads in major parts of Salt Lake were damaged long time ago and were not repaired properly for a few years.
Recently, BMC had sent a proposal for the repair of the roads to the Finance department. The project was sanctioned and about Rs 125 crore was approved.
According to the residents of Salt Lake, several major roads across the township are badly damaged and they are facing immense trouble while travelling.
The road in front of the Bidhannagar Municipal School, near gate number 1 of Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, near GD island on Broadway are badly damaged. This apart, several potholes were created along the Broadway which are hard to notice by the drivers.
Anita Mondal, Deputy Mayor of BMC said: "A tender has been floated, which will be opened soon. The work orders are expected to be issued in a week." It has been decided that as of now patchwork of the roads will be done as it is not possible for full-fledged work during the monsoon.
After the rainy season is over, a thorough repair work will be conducted. Sources informed that several roads in Rajarhat area are also in a bad condition, which will also be repaired soon.
