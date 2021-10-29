About 990 cases; at least 9 deaths reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases count has gone up further on Thursday with 990 cases being reported in a day. The figure stood at 976 on Wednesday.



Around 806 daily cases were reported on Tuesday while on Monday, the daily infection stood at 805. On last Sunday the number remained at 989.

State registered around 8,109 active Covid cases on Thursday. As many as 845 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.29 percent. Around 9 people died of Covid in the state on Thursday. Around 15 people died of Covid in the state on Wednesday.

The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,90,032 so far. Out of this, around 15,62,818 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Around 19,105 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 3.05 percent on Thursday. The positivity rate remained at 2.18 percent on Thursday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

Kolkata has so far registered 3,21,722 infected cases so far out of which around 3,14,441 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

Around 275 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Thursday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,28,804 people have been infected so far till Thursday while 3,22,667 have been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 164 new cases on Thursday.

South 24-Parganas has seen 77 new cases on Thursday, Hooghly 75 and Howrah 83, Darjeeling 28, Nadia 44. Bengal has so far carried out 1,90,84,738 Covid sample tests out of which around 45,437 tests were done on Thursday. Kolkata and South 24 Parganas have seen 1 death each on Thursday while North 24- Parganas and Howrah have registered 2 deaths each. North Dinajpur has seen 1 death.