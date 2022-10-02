About 99 Pujas bag 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2022'

Kolkata: The Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2022 will be handed over to 99 Puja committees under Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, South Dum Dum municipality and Baranagar municipality announced Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen on Saturday.



The prizes this year are being handed over in 4 categories that includes Serar Sera (Best of the Best), Sera Bhabna (Best Thought), Bishesh Purashkar (Special Prize) and Sera Paribeshbandhab (Best Environment Friendly).

As many as 42 prizes will be handed over for Serar Sera, 20 for Serar Bhabna, 21 in Bisesh Purashkar and 16 in Sera Paribeshbandhab categories. All the Puja committees who are receiving the awards will take part in the Red Road Carnival which will be held on October 8. 541 Puja committees in Kolkata and its adjoining areas had applied for participation in the Biswa Bangla Sarad Samman.

Besides the jurisdictional area of these four urban local bodies' this award is also being conferred upon 289 Puja committees spread across the districts. About 1,239 of them had applied this year eying for the prestigious award. The categories for which the prizes are being given in the districts include Sera Puja(Best Puja), Sera Pratima(Best Idol), Sera Mandap (Best Pandal) and Sera Samaj Sachetanata(Best Social Awareness).

The Pujas that are patronised by the ministers in Kolkata and its adjoining areas namely Chetla Agrani (Urban Development & Municipal Affairs Firhad Hakim), Suruchi Sangha (Power and Sports &Youth Affairs), Sreebhumi Sporting Club (Fire and Emergency Services Sujit Bose), Hindustan Club Sarbojonin (Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee) have all been selected for awards in the Serar Sera category.

Salt Lake FD Block features in the list of Sera Paribesh Bandhab category. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her displeasure over a foul smell emanating from an open vat adjacent to this pandal while she had gone for inauguration, three days ahead of Mahalaya.

Interestingly Naktala Udayan Sangha, the Puja patronised by former Education minister Partha Chatterjee is missing from the list. It has been a regular in the previous editions of this award.

Chatterjee is presently in judicial custody after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with recruitment scam case.