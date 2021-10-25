About 989 fresh cases; at least 10 fatalities reported in a day

KOLKATA: The Covid curve in Bengal continued to go up as there had been a further rise in daily cases on Sunday. Around 989 fresh Covid cases were detected across the state in the past 24 hours.



Earlier in May, Bengal repeatedly touched 9,000 cases daily. But, the case count started to dip from June. The daily infection count on Saturday stood at 974.

As many as 273 new Covid cases were detected in Kolkata on Sunday while North 24-Parganas registered 146 fresh cases on Sunday.

State registered around 7,882 active Covid cases on Sunday. As many as 828 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.30 percent.

Around 10 people died of Covid in the state on Sunday. Around 3,20,698 people have so far been infected with the virus in Kolkata out of which around 3,13,593 people were already discharged from the hospitals. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,28,191 people have been infected while 3,22,136 have been released.

The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,86,455 so far. Out of this, around 15,59,518 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Around 19,055 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 3.04 percent on Sunday. The positivity rate remained at 2.32 percent on Sunday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

South 24-Parganas has seen 74 new cases on Sunday, Hooghly 89 and Howrah 83, Darjeeling 36, Nadia 54, Jalpaiguri 24. Bengal has so far carried out 1,89,28,189 Covid sample tests out of which around 42,622 tests were done on Sunday.

Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Hooghly have seen 2 deaths each on Sunday. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,32,210 people so far out of which 1,278 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 271 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,47,289 till Sunday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Sunday. There are 200 safe homes in the state and the number of beds in safe homes is 11,507.

Around 150 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT-PCR/Antigen test ratio remained at 51:49.

State has administered 2,38,022 doses on Sunday taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal to 7,20,61,253.