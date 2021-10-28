About 976 cases reported; 837 discharged in past 24 hours

kolkata: Bengal has once again seen a rise in its daily Covid cases on Wednesday as the figure jumped to 976 from 806 on Tuesday. On Monday, the daily infection stood at 805 whereas on Sunday the number remained at 989.



State registered around 7,973 active Covid cases on Wednesay. As many as 837 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals.

The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.30 percent. Around 15 people died of Covid in the state on Wednesday.

The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,89,042 so far. Out of this, around 15,61,973 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 19,096 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 3.05 percent on Wednesday. The positivity rate remained at 2.25 percent on Wednesday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

Kolkata has so far registered 3,21,447 infected cases so far out of which around 3,14,220 people were already discharged from the hospitals. Around 272 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Wednesday.

In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,28,640 people have been infected so far till Wednesday while 3,22,530 have been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 159 new cases on Wednesday.

South 24-Parganas has seen 79 new cases on Wednesday, Hooghly 73 and Howrah 79, Darjeeling 32, Nadia 45. Bengal has so far carried out 1,90,39,301 Covid sample tests out of which around 43,322 tests were done on Wednesday.

Kolkata and Jalpaiguri have seen 4 deaths each on Wednesday while North 24- Parganas has registered 3 deaths, South 24-Parganas and Nadia 2 deaths each. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,34,889 people so far out of which 1,282 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 291 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,48,090 till Wednesday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.