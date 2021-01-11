About 957 patients discharged in a day; recovery rate touches 96.82%

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday witnessed 823 fresh Covid cases out of 35,123 samples tested in the past 24 hours. Around 957 patients were released from various hospitals on Sunday taking the recovery rate 96.82 percent which is the highest so far.



As many as 5,42,887 patients were released from the hospitals in the state so far after their recovery. The total number of patients infected so far in the state has reached 5,60,709 till Sunday. The percentage of positive cases stood at 7.53 on Sunday.

Bengal has so far conducted 74,41,500 sample tests till Sunday. Around 19 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,941 so far. Kolkata.

Kolkata has registered 3,013 deaths so far and North 24-Parganas 2,399. Seven people died in North 24-Parganas and 3 in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has registered 231 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,25,528.

The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,19,014 out of which 226 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 43 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,482.

Hooghly has witnessed 46 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,954.

Howrah has so far registered a total 35,053 Covid cases so far out of which 41 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling registered 17 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 18,033. Nadia has witnessed 33 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 22,125. West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 20,036 and 20,366 respectively till Sunday. West Burdwan has seen 36 fresh cases on Sunday taking the total tally of the infected patients from the district to 15,818.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,27,331 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till January 9 out of which around 1,066 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,60,270 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 9 out of which 698 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. The health department has given tele-psychological counselling to 998 people in the past 24 hours and 2,60,707 people have so far received tele-psychological counselling till date.

As many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made operational in the state so far with 13,588 earmarked beds. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. Around 1,279 ventilators have been installed in various hospitals for Covid treatment.

The percentage occupancy in Covid beds dropped at 8.54 on Sunday. The total number of safe homes in the state is 200. There are around 11,507 beds in the safe homes. Around 11,88,846 people have so far been released from home quarantine while 73,798 people are currently in home quarantine across the state.