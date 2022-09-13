About 950 dengue cases reported in state in past 2 days

KOLKATA: Nearly around 10,000 patients have been infected with dengue across the state so far out of which more than 950 cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday, said a senior health official.



Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Sidhartha Niyogi on Sunday said that around 548 cases were reported in the state on the same day while on Saturday around 415 new dengue cases were reported.

According to the Health department data given on Sunday, around 288 infected patients were under treatment at various government hospitals till Sunday. The number of dengue cases is much higher in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Darjeeling.