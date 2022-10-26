About 948 held for bursting banned firecrackers in city

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police arrested at least 948 persons on Monday for allegedly bursting banned firecrackers and disorderly conduct.



Police also seized about 1027 kg of banned firecrackers and 111-litre illicit liquor.According to sources, on Monday about 4,500 police personnel were deployed across the city. Police personnel were instructed to keep a strict vigil in the area and ensure that no banned firecrackers were bursted. Initially, the number of violation cases was less until the rain stopped. The figure of arrests for allegedly bursting banned firecrackers was 77 till 8 pm. The figure of arrests jumped to 259 by 11 pm. Police also seized about 420 kg of banned firecrackers till 11 pm.

After 11 pm, cops received several complaints and arrested 221 more for bursting banned firecrackers. Police have also arrested 468 persons for alleged disorderly conduct. Throughout the night of Kali Puja, several raids were conducted and a huge quantity of banned firecrackers was seized.

Apart from these, traffic cops were instructed to act against the banned firecrackers also besides prosecuting the unruly drivers on the road.

Till late night on Monday, Kolkata Traffic Police prosecuted about 325 persons, including 146 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets. While 84 drivers and riders were prosecuted for rash driving, 76 persons were arrested for driving in an inebriated state.

On Tuesday about 5,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city for Diwali and cops have been asked to keep a tab on high-rise buildings. On the roof of a few selected buildings in some parts of the city, cops have been deployed to ensure that nobody can access the place for discharging crackers.

Kolkata Police also made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of idols of Goddess Kali at various ghats in Kolkata. Disaster Management Group (DMG) teams equipped with the necessary apparatus have also been deployed. River Traffic Police are patrolling the water using speed boats.