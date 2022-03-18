About 94 new cases, at least one death reported in a day

kolkata: State has seen a slight rise in daily infection on Thursday as 94 new cases have been reported while on Wednesday the figure stood at 65. On Tuesday the state saw 43 new cases.



On Monday the state saw the lowest daily Covid infected cases in the past two years as the number dropped to 35. The total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,16,675 out of which 19,94,314 have been recovered so far.

One Covid death has been reported in the state on Thursday while on Wednesday two deaths were reported. One death was reported on Tuesday. The figure remained the same on Monday and Sunday as well. No Covid death was reported in the state on Saturday. Single day Covid infected cases were reported at 71 on Saturday last week. Two Covid deaths have been reported in Bengal on Friday. State witnessed zero fatalities on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.89 per cent on Thursday unchanged from Wednesday's figure. It stood at 98.88 per cent on Monday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Thursday , unchanged from Wednesday's figure. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 18,478 on Thursday. Around 21,192 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 28 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Thursday registered the positivity rate at 0.51 percent from what stood at 0.34 percent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 0.29 per cent on Monday.