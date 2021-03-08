About 9,282 get the jab on Sunday

Kolkata: The 3rd phase of Covid vaccination drive using the CoWIN-2 has completed the journey of seven days Sunday.



Besides the health worker, front line workers and election workers, the elderly people and those above 45 people with co-morbidities were vaccinated on Sunday in some centre.

A senior health official said that the portal issues are still persisting. Sometimes it's going slow and sometimes not responding. As it was a Sunday, only around 243 sessions were held across the State.

Around 8492 people took the first dose. A total around 9,282 people were vaccinated on Sunday out of which around 1,009 were in the age group over 60 and 4,089 were in the age group 45-59 with comorbidities and cumulatively 15.58 lakh people.

No adverse event following immunization (AEFI) reported till 7.10 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bengal has seen 188 fresh Covid cases across the state in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected people to 5,76,623 so far.

Around 5,76,623 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 237 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 97.67 per cent on Sunday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.63. Bengal has so far carried out 86,98,853 Covid samples till Sunday out of which 20,259 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State has seen one death in the past 24 hours. The death has been reported in North 24-Parganas.

Kolkata registers no death for three consecutive days.

Around 3,102 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,513 people so far.

Kolkata has seen 62 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,922 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,519 out of which 39 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 14 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,289.

Hooghly has witnessed 8 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,695.

Howrah has so far registered a total 35,940 Covid cases so far out of which 15 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 18,475 cases so far out of which 1 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 7 fresh cases in the past 24 hours as per sources.