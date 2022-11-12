About 905 fresh cases reported

KOLKATA: Around 905 fresh dengue cases have been reported in the state on Friday while 7,444 tests were performed on a single day.

A 30-year-old youth, identified as Rohit Das—who was a resident of Survey Park area—died of dengue at a private hospital in the city on Friday morning. He was admitted to the hospital on October 22, following fever and other complications.

Meanwhile, Mayor Firhad Hakim on Friday said that people should be more aware about preventive measures against dengue infection. He said that if the platelet count drops below 40,000, one should get immediately admitted to a hospital. Hakim also asserted that stern action would be taken against those who were dumping garbage on empty lands across the state. CCTVs are being installed to identify those indulging in such activities, Hakim warned.

Experts pointed out that in many cases young dengue infected patients, who were earlier affected with Covid, were turning critical. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already directed the administration to utilise 'Duare Sarkar' camps as a platform to carry out anti-dengue campaigns. It may be mentioned here that infected cases in Bengal have already crossed 52,000 figure and more than 70 people already died of the disease. Director of Health Services Dr Siddhartha Niyogi said that the number of dengue cases has reduced compared to the figure registered in the last week. Around 723 new cases have been reported in the state on Thursday while 5,362 tests were performed on a single day.