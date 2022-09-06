About 89,000 teachers to be recruited, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state government is ready to recruit about 89,000 teachers soon.



Banerjee said already 2.63 lakh teachers and non-teaching staff have been recruited. As many as 10,000 teachers have been appointed in various universities in the state. She further informed that soon about 30,000 youths will be given appointment letters through the skill development department.

The Chief Minister, while celebrating Teachers' Day on Monday at the Biswa Bangla Mela ground, felicitated 10 teachers and professors with the Siksha Ratna award.

Ena Roy Banerjee, professor of Zoology who discovered nano antibody technology, Pritha Mukherjee, professor of Psychology at Calcutta University and Faruq Rahman, professor of Mathematics at Jadavpur University along with other educators were honoured for their efforts and achievements. As many as 1,137 students who performed well in various examinations were also felicitated on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee advised students not to run after money. Instead, she told them to cultivate honesty and return to their hometowns if they go abroad to study.

After the programme, Banerjee remotely inaugurated the new building of Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University in Jhargram. It started its journey in the 2021-22 educational year. However, as it did not have its own building, the university was temporarily functioning from the Jhargram Raj College with seven subjects.

The Chief Minister on Monday criticised the Left Front for not developing the education system during their regime and said: "Only 12 universities were there before we came to power. During the 11-year tenure of the present government, we have set up 30 more universities. 51 new colleges have also come up."

Slamming the Left Front government, Banerjee mentioned the statement made by former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya who had said that he does not want to be a part of the government that was being run by thieves.

Banerjee alleged that her government was unable to act upon the corruption encouraged by the erstwhile Left Front government as they have destroyed all the files.

"How can we take any action when no files can be found? But in our regime, all the documents are there due to which irregularities can be unearthed," she said.

Teachers' Day was celebrated in the West Bengal Assembly with Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay paying tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.