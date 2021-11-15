About 875 new cases; fatalities drop to 7 in the past 24 hours

kolkata: The number of single-day fatalities in Bengal dropped to 7 on Sunday from what stood at 13 on Saturday. The daily infections have however slightly gone up to 875 on Sunday from 872 on Saturday.



Covid curve in Bengal continues to go up for the past few days with 872 fresh cases being reported across the state on Saturday whereas on Friday the state registered 860 fresh Covid cases. The number of infections in Kolkata in a single day has gone up to 238 on Sunday from 217 on Saturday. North 24-Parganas has also seen a drop in daily case loads on Sunday. Around 140 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Sunday while 151 cases were recorded on Saturday.

A total 3,25,559 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,18,207 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,31,241 infected cases till date out of which 3,24,977 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 71 new cases on Sunday, Hooghly 67, Howrah 63, Darjeeling 32, Nadia 49.

Active Covid cases in the state have also gone up to 8,062 on Sunday.

As many as 837 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.29 percent.

As many as 19,314 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 16,04,193. Out of this, around 15,76,817 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.74 on Sunday with the positivity rate standing at 2.13 percent.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,97,36,581 Covid sample tests out of which around 41,066 tests were done on Sunday.

Kolkata has seen 2 deaths each on Sunday while North 24-Parganas, Howrah and South 24-Parganas have seen 1 death each. Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur in North Bengal have seen 1 death each as well.