About 862 cases; at least 11 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: Around 862 fresh Covid cases were reported across the state on Tuesday. Bengal had seen a substantial drop in single-day Covid cases on Monday as 725 fresh cases were found whereas on Sunday the figure stood at 914.



State registered around 8,126 active Covid cases on Tuesday whereas on Monday the active cases remained at 8,146. As many as 871 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.29 percent. Single-day fatality jumped to 11 on Tuesday from what stood at 8 on Monday. On Sunday, the number remained at 15. As many as 19,160 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far.

The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,94,495 so far. Out of this, around 15,67,209 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the state remained at 2.95 on Tuesday. The positivity rate dropped to 2.20 percent on Tuesday from 2.49 on Monday. Kolkata has so far registered 3,22,995 infected cases so far out of which around 3,15,618 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

Around 249 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Tuesday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,29,486 people have been infected so far till Tuesday while 3,23,373 have been released.

North 24-Parganas has seen 135 new cases on Tuesday. South 24-Parganas has seen 88 new cases on Tuesday, Hooghly 70, Howrah 61, Darjeeling 22, Nadia 32. Bengal has so far carried out 1,92,96,527 Covid sample tests out of which around 39,112 tests were done on Tuesday. Bengal on Tuesday administered around 6,69,371 doses taking the cumulative doses to 7,95,66,946 so far till Tuesday.

Health department on Monday administered around 11 lakh doses as well and over 10 lakh on last Saturday. Around 5.70 crore first doses were administered while around 2.18 crore people received second doses so far.