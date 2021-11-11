About 853 cases; at least 15 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infections in Bengal jumped to 853 on Wednesday from what stood at 788 on Tuesday. The figure remained at 603 on Monday.



The number of infections in Kolkata has also gone up to 227 on Wednesday from 202 on Tuesday. North 24-Parganas has also seen a rise in daily case loads on Wednesday. Around 153 cases were found in the district on Wednesday while 146 cases were recorded on Tuesday in North 24-Parganas.

Active Covid cases in the state have also gone up to 7,945 on Wednesday from 7,916 on Tuesday. As many as 809 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.30 percent.

Single day fatality has also gone up to 15 on Wednesday from 12 on Tuesday. As many as 19,267 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 16,00,732. Out of this, around 15,73,520 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.70 on Wednesday with the positivity rate standing at 2.03 percent. Bengal has so far carried out 1,95,72,879 Covid sample tests out of which around 42,113 tests were done on Wednesday. Kolkata has seen 3 deaths on Wednesday while North 24-parganas has seen 5, Hooghly 2, Howrah 1, South 24-Parganas 1, Darjeeling 1 and Jalpaiguri 2.

A total 3,24,635 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,17,324 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,30,643 infected cases till date out of which 3,24,403 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 62 new cases on Wednesday, Hooghly 76, Howrah 57, Darjeeling 50, Nadia 36.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,52,704 people so far out of which 1,265 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 295 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,52,202 till Wednesday.