About 846 fresh cases, at least 12 fatalities reported in a day

KOLKATA: The Covid curve in Bengal continues to go up as there has been a further rise in daily Covid infection on Friday. Around 846 fresh Covid cases were detected across the state in the past 24 hours.



The daily infection on Thursday stood at 833. On Wednesday the number remained at 867. State on Tuesday saw 726 new cases from what remained at 690 on Monday. State registered around 7,577 active Covid cases on Thursday.

As many as 792 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.32 percent. Around 12 people died of Covid in the state on Friday.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,84,492 so far. Out of this, around 15,57,882 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 19,033 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the state dropped to 2.68 per cent on Thursday. The positivity rate remained at 2.68 per cent on Thursday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 per cent.

Around 116 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Friday while in Kolkata the number was registered at 242. South 24-Parganas has seen 84 new cases, Hooghly 79 and Howrah 70, Darjeeling 28, Nadia 41, Jalpaiguri 12. Bengal has so far carried out 1,88,42,408 Covid sample tests out of which around 40,303 tests were done on Friday.

Kolkata has seen 3 Covid deaths on Friday while North 24 Parganas has registered 4 deaths, Hooghly 2. South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan and Nadia have seen 1 death.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,29,682 people so far out of which 1,259 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 249 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,46,781 till Friday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Friday. There are 200 safe homes in the state and the number of beds in safe homes is 11,507. Around 150 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 49:51.