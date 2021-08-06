About 812 cases, at least 13 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: High rate of Covid infection in the districts like North 24-Prganas, Kolkata and Darjeeling is still a cause of concern for the Health officials in the state. As many as 114 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while Kolkata saw 79 new Covid cases on Thursday and Darjeeling 75.



The number of single-day Covid infections has dropped to 812 on Thursday from 826 on Wednesday. The number of single-day fatalities also went up to 13 on Thursday from 10 on Wednesday.

Around 18,193 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,31,662. Around 15,02,748 patients have already been released from the hospitals as they recovered.

As many as 823 people were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday.

The recovery rate has reached 98.11 per cent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.66 on Thursday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.81. Bengal has so far carried out 1,59,52,188 Covid sample tests out of which around 48,869 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, Coochbehar reported 34 new cases and Jalpaiguri 39. Hooghly has seen 46 new cases, South 24-Parganas 45 and Howrah 56. North 24-Parganas and Kolkiata each have registered 1 death on Thursday while Hooghly has registered 1 death, West Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 2, Bankura 1, Nadia 3, Jalpaiguri 1 and Kalimpong 1. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,977 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,574 people so far.

Around 584 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,08,314 till Thursday.

Health department has so far addressed 20,73,838 general queries so far out of which 2,637 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,404 people on Thursday.