About 803 fresh cases in a day; positivity rate at 2.06%

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a slight rise in Covid infection on Wednesday with 803 new cases being reported while on Tuesday the daily infection stood at 720. The figure remained at 615 on Monday.



Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,894 on Wednesday from 7,914 on Tuesday. As many as 811 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.31 per cent. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State went up to 2.50 per cent from 2.49 percent on Tuesday. The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,11,983 on Wednesday out of which 15,84,670 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal registered at 2.06 percent on Wednesday. Around 39,019 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 2,01,10,616 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 48:52 on Wednesday. Single day Covid fatalities jumped up to 12 on Wednesday from 10 on Tuesday. The figure remained at 7 on Sunday and 12 on Saturday. As many as 19,419 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Wednesday. Kolkata has seen 4 Covid deaths on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 2, South 24-Parganas 1, East Burdwan 1, Nadia 2, Malda 1, Jalpaiguri 1.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata has gone up to 247 on Wednesday from 211 on Tuesday. Around 145 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday. A total 3,27,764 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,20,336 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,32,623 infected cases till date out of which 3,26,318 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 62 new cases on Wednesday.