About 784 cases; at least 6 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid infection has gone up to 784 on Friday from what stood at 771 on Thursday.



Active Covid cases in the state remained at 7,625 on Friday. As many as 746 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Friday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 per cent. Around 6 people died of Covid in the state in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, around 13 people died of Covid in the state. The total number of infected people has reached 15,74,801 so far. Out of this, around 15,48,294 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,882 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.27 on Friday while the positivity rate jumped up to 2.06 percent whereas on Wednesday the figure remained at 2.12. The fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent on Thursday.

Around 128 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 158. South 24-Parganas has seen 57 new cases, Hooghly 49 and Howrah 68, Darjeeling 43, Nadia 46, Jalpaiguri 23. Bengal has so far carried out 1,84,35,532 Covid sample tests out of which around 38,069 tests were done in the past 24 hours.Kolkata has seen 1 Covid death on Friday while North 24 Parganas has registered 2 deaths, Nadia 2 and Darjeeling 1. Health department has so far addressed 22,31,270 general queries so far out of which 2,425 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,12,700 people so far out of which 1,211 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 538 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,42,335 till Friday.

Around 147 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 47:53. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state.