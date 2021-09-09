About 751 cases reported; 841 cured in a day

kolkata: As many as 841 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered while the fresh infections on Wednesday remained at 751. The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline for the past couple of weeks. The active cases on Wednesday dropped by 99 and the total active cases stands at 8,288 as on Wednesday.



The Covid recovery rate on Wednesday remained at 98.27 percent while the fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,53,928 so far. Out of this, around 15,27,109 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Bengal has seen 9 Covid deaths on Wednesday. Around 18,531 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.36 on Wednesday. The positivity rate stood at 1.81 percent on Wednesday.

Around 116 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 128. Darjeeling has seen 24 new cases, South 24-Parganas 59 and Hooghly 53 and Howrah 54. Bengal has so far carried out 1,73,13,885 Covid sample tests out of which around 41,476 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen no Covid death on Wednesday. North 24 Parganas and Hooghly each have seen 1 death while Nadia has seen 3 deaths and Darjeeling 2. Jalpaiguri and Malda have seen 1 death each.

Health department has so far addressed 21,58,581 general queries so far out of which 2,438 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,75,974 people so far out of which 1,261 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 519 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,26,194 till Wednesday.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Wednesday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in Bengal and around 11,507 beds are functional at these safe homes. Around 6,965 people are currently in home isolation while the total number of patients in hospitals is 1,091. Around 232 patients are still in safe homes. Around 200 safe homes are currently functional across the state.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases so far stand at 102 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 204.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 23 while 50 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.