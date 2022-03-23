About 75 new cases, only two deaths reported in past 24 hrs

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid cases has gone up on Tuesday with 75 fresh cases being reported while the figure stood at 27 on Monday.



Single-day cases on Sunday stood at 45. On Saturday around 33 new cases were reported.

The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,16,917 out of which 19,94,887 have been recovered so far.

Two Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Tuesday.

One death was reported in the state on Monday. State registered the same figure on Saturday and Friday.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.91 per cent on Tuesday unchanged from Monday's figure. The number stood at 98.90 on Sunday. The figure remained the same on Saturday.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 16,540 on Tuesday.

Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 33 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

The state on Tuesday registered the positivity rate at 0.45 per cent from what stood at 0.27 per cent on Monday and 0.44 per cent on Sunday.

The figure remained at 0.44 on Saturday and 0.33 per cent on Friday.

Around 754 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Tuesday while 70 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

Around 2,03,672 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

Around 6,99,04,613 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5,95,14,261 crore received double doses.