About 743 cases; 14 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: The number of active Covid cases in Bengal stands at 8,050 on Wednesday while 753 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from Covid. Bengal has reported 743 fresh cases on Wednesday.



The number of fatalities on Wednesday stands 14. The Covid recovery rate on Wednesday remained at 98.29 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,58,860 so far. Out of this, around 15,32,197 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,613 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.32 on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 1.95 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stands at 1.19 percent. Around 142 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 130. Darjeeling has seen 40 new cases, South 24-Parganas 45 and Hooghly 55 and Howrah 50. Bengal has so far carried out 1,75,81,553 Covid sample tests out of which around 40,053 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 2 Covid deaths on Wednesday. North 24 Parganas has seen 4 deaths, Hooghly 1, Nadia 6 and Jalpaiguri 1.

Health department has so far addressed 21,75,655 general queries so far out of which 2,405 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,84,768 people so far out of which 1,235 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 537 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,29,884 till Wednesday. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Tuesday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases so far stand at 102 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 204. The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 23 while 50 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. Meanwhile, all the stakeholders of Jadavpur University have urged its Executive Council (EC) to hold a tripartite meeting with the Higher Education Department regarding vaccination of students, research scholars, faculty and staff along with matters related to reopen the campus.