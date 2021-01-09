About 74,06,377 Covid tests conducted so far

Kolkata: Bengal has registered 787 fresh Covid cases on Saturday lower than Friday's figure of 926. Around 34,221 samples were tested across the state in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases stood at 7.56 on Saturday. Around 978 Covid patients were released from various health establishments in the past 24 hours after they recovered taking the total releases to 5,41,930 patients have so far been released in the state till date.



The total number of infected patients so far in the state has gone up to 5,59,886. Bengal has so far conducted 74,06,377 sample tests.

The recovery rate in the state has reached 96.79 percent on Saturday. Around 20 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,922 so far. Kolkata.

Kolkata has registered 3,010 deaths so far and North 24-Parganas 2,392. Five people died in North 24-Parganas and Kolkata each in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 193 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,25,297. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,18,788 out of which 224 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 36 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,439. Hooghly has witnessed 46 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,908.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,26,234 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till January 8 out of which around 1,097 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,59,568 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 8 out of which 702 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

As many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals are operational in the state with 13,588 earmarked beds. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid.

Around 1,279 ventilators have been installed in various hospitals for Covid treatment. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds dropped at 8.82 on Thursday.